PSG star Neymar to attend French Cup final

By IANS

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian superstar Neymar, who returned to the French capital to continue his recovery from a leg injury, will attend the team's French Cup final clash against third-tier Les Herbiers on Tuesday, PSG coach Unai Emery announced on Monday.

Neymar broke the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot on February 25 during a match against Marseille and required surgery, reports Efe.

"(Neymar) will continue his recovery work at the Camp des Loges (sports complex) and after that he will join the team at the Stade de France stadium," the Spanish coach said.

This would be Neymar's first public appearance in France since sustaining the injury.

After his surgery, he spent nearly two months in Brazil to recover with an eye on the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in June.

His attitude drew criticism by club fans, who considered his decision to undergo surgery and spend the first phase of recovery in Brazil to be disrespectful towards PSG.

Neymar controversially missed the PSG Ligue 1 title celebrations held in April and he congratulated fans only via social media.

During the press conference, club captain Thiago Silva said Neymar was "sad" to be missing the team preparations for the final.

But neither Silva nor Emery revealed whether Neymar would take the pitch again for PSG before the end of season.

PSG have two league matches to spare -- against Rennais on May 12 and Caen on May 19.