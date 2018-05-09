Home Sport Football

Doctors want more time to determine cause of Italian footballer Davide Astori's death

The Italy international and Fiorentina captain was found dead in his hotel room in the north-eastern city of Udine on March 4 ahead of a Serie A match against Udinese.

Published: 09th May 2018 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Late Fiorentina captain Davide Astori (File | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Doctors who carried out the autopsy on the body of Italian footballer Davide Astori have asked for another 30 days before giving a verdict, it was reported on Tuesday.

The Italy international and Fiorentina captain was found dead in his hotel room in the north-eastern city of Udine on March 4 ahead of a Serie A match against Udinese.

An initial post mortem suggested the 31-year-old died due to bradyarrhythmia –- when the heart slows so much it stops -– but the causes of this are unclear.

According to the Corriere Fiorentino newspaper and Italian news agencies, doctors Carlo Moreschi and Gaetano Thiene have asked the public prosecutor for another 30 days for further investigations including more toxicology tests, as well as genetic testing.

An investigation was opened into possible manslaughter, which is standard procedure in Italy when a death is unexplained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Davide Astori Italian footballer Fiorentina

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Australia keen on Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta as a marquee star in A-League

Former England captain Wayne Rooney eyes jump to MLS with DC United: Report

Yaya Toure hails eclipsing of Manchester United as City exit looms

IPL2018
Videos
Shreyas Iyer will be making his ODI debut for India (Photo | BCCI)
Important to perform keeping the England World Cup in mind: Shreyas Iyer
Anil Kapoor
Watch Sonam Kapoor's After Marriage dance party
Gallery
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja