Doctors want more time to determine cause of Italian footballer Davide Astori's death

By AFP

MILAN: Doctors who carried out the autopsy on the body of Italian footballer Davide Astori have asked for another 30 days before giving a verdict, it was reported on Tuesday.

The Italy international and Fiorentina captain was found dead in his hotel room in the north-eastern city of Udine on March 4 ahead of a Serie A match against Udinese.

An initial post mortem suggested the 31-year-old died due to bradyarrhythmia –- when the heart slows so much it stops -– but the causes of this are unclear.

According to the Corriere Fiorentino newspaper and Italian news agencies, doctors Carlo Moreschi and Gaetano Thiene have asked the public prosecutor for another 30 days for further investigations including more toxicology tests, as well as genetic testing.

An investigation was opened into possible manslaughter, which is standard procedure in Italy when a death is unexplained.