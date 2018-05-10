Bayern award professional contract to youngster Meritan Shabani

By IANS

BERLIN: Bayern Munich have promoted homegrown talent Meritan Shabani and given him a professional contract, the record German football champions announced on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder, who is part of Bayern's under-19 squad, has penned a contract until June 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Meritan is a highly talented and promising player who has gone through all our youth teams. We are delighted that he has signed a long-term contract with us. He has proven his potential in our first-team training and in the league against Frankfurt," Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said.

Shabani has played for Bayern since he was 12 years of age and made his professional first-team debut against league rivals Eintracht Frankfurt on April 28.

"Bayern is my club. I am incredibly pleased to get this opportunity now. I want to continually improve myself and learn a lot in the years to come," Shabani told the club's homepage.