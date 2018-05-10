Home Sport Football

Bayern award professional contract to youngster Meritan Shabani

Shabani has played for Bayern since he was 12 years of age and made his professional first-team debut against league rivals Eintracht Frankfurt on April 28.

Bayern Munich have promoted homegrown talent Meritan Shabani (Twitter/FC Bayern English)

BERLIN: Bayern Munich have promoted homegrown talent Meritan Shabani and given him a professional contract, the record German football champions announced on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder, who is part of Bayern's under-19 squad, has penned a contract until June 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Meritan is a highly talented and promising player who has gone through all our youth teams. We are delighted that he has signed a long-term contract with us. He has proven his potential in our first-team training and in the league against Frankfurt," Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said.

"Bayern is my club. I am incredibly pleased to get this opportunity now. I want to continually improve myself and learn a lot in the years to come," Shabani told the club's homepage.

