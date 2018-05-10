Home Sport Football

Manchester City smash Premier League points record with win over Brighton

City's win takes them to 97 points with a game to go, eclipsing Chelsea's previous mark of 95 points set in 2004/05.

Published: 10th May 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester City players lift manager Pep Guardiola during celebrations for winning the English Premier League title. (AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City smashed Premier League records for points earned, goals scored and number of wins with Wednesday's 3-1 victory against Brighton.

City's Danilo and Bernardo Silva netted either side of a Leonardo Ulloa effort for Brighton in the first half and Fernandinho scored a third in the second half.

Yaya Toure was given the chance to bid farewell to the Etihad Stadium as he was named in Manchester City's side for their home clash.

The Ivorian midfielder left the pitch to a huge ovation with five minutes to go. 

The veteran midfielder is leaving the club at the end of the season and was handed the captaincy as the champions planned a night of tributes.

Toure, 34, has won three Premier League titles and four domestic cups during his eight seasons at City.

His outing was his first Premier League start of the season with his previous nine appearances having come off the bench.

Manchester City Brighton Chelsea English Premier League

