Shakhtar Donetsk outshine Dynamo Kiev to secure twelfth Ukraine Cup
With a five-point lead on second-placed Dynamo and two games to go, Shakhtar also remain on course to retain their Ukrainian league title.
Published: 10th May 2018 11:20 AM | Last Updated: 10th May 2018 11:20 AM | A+A A-
KIEV (UKRAINE): Second-half goals by Argentinian Facundo Ferreyra and full-back Yaroslav Rakitskyi secured a record 12th Ukrainian Cup for Shakhtar Donetsk after a 2-0 win over bitter rivals Dynamo Kiev Wednesday.
