Shakhtar Donetsk outshine Dynamo Kiev to secure twelfth Ukraine Cup

By AFP

KIEV (UKRAINE): Second-half goals by Argentinian Facundo Ferreyra and full-back Yaroslav Rakitskyi secured a record 12th Ukrainian Cup for Shakhtar Donetsk after a 2-0 win over bitter rivals Dynamo Kiev Wednesday.

Good morning, the Ukrainian Cup Winners!



Wake up today like this!#THECUPISOURS https://t.co/R61xEiyY1W pic.twitter.com/rEeZeCTJzX — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) May 10, 2018

With a five-point lead on second-placed Dynamo and two games to go, Shakhtar also remain on course to retain their Ukrainian league title.