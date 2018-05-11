Home Sport Football

Akhisarspor stun Fenerbahce to win Turkish Cup

Akhisarspor held on after six minutes of injury time for a historic victory for their town in western Turkey's Aegean region.

Published: 11th May 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Akhisar's Miguel Lopez (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during The Ziraat Turkish Cup final football match between Fenerbahce and Akhisar in Diyarbakir. (AFP)

By AFP

DIYARBAKIR: Unfancied Akhisarspor on Thursday stunned Istanbul giants Fenerbahce to win the Turkish Cup with a sensational 3-2 victory, one of the biggest upsets in the history of the competition.

Portuguese defender Miguel Lopes opened the scoring for Akhisarspor with just over half an hour on the clock but Brazilian Fernandao equalised ten minutes after half time.

But rather than letting Fenerbahce surge ahead, Malian Abdoul Sissoko put Akhisar 2-1 up and Portuguese Helder Barbosa made it 3-1 just after 80 minutes.

Josef de Souza pulled the score back to 3-2 for Fenerbahce to create a nail-biting finale, but Akhisarspor held on after six minutes of injury time for a historic victory for their town in western Turkey's Aegean region.

Fenerbahce currently lie second in the Super Lig behind Galatasaray with two weeks left of the season but Akhisarspor are just above the relegation zone in 14th.

The final, the first match to be played in a new stadium in the Kurdish majority city of Diyarbakir, had been overshadowed by controversy.

Fenerbahce made the final after being awarded an automatic 3-0 walkover by the football authorities in the semi-final against Istanbul rivals Besiktas.

Besiktas refused to turn up to the resumption of a match called off after their coach was hurt by an object thrown from the stands.

The opening of the 33,000 capacity stadium after three years of construction is seen as a major boost for the Kurdish majority south-eastern city.

The stadium is named after Gaffar Okkan, a widely admired police chief in the city who was shot dead in an ambush after leaving his office in January 2001.

Development of the Diyarbakir area has been held back due to the three-and-a-half decade insurgency of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the region. 

Turkey has embarked on a massive spree of stadium building in recent years under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with new world-class stadiums in Antalya, Konya, Istanbul (for Besiktas) and Trabzon opening in the last half decade.

Turkey is bidding to host the 2024 European football championships using the glitzy new stadiums although Diyarbakir is not one of the proposed host cities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fenerbahce Akhisarspor Turkish Cup Turkish football

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Wayne Rooney agrees deal in principle to move to MLS: Reports

It's not easy to say goodbye, says Arsene Wenger as Arsenal exit looms

Pep Guardiola eyes 100 points for record-breaking Manchester City

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies