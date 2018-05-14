Home Sport Football

AIFF suspends I-League champs Minerva Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj for a year, fines Rs 10 lakh for racial abuse

According to the disciplinary committee's finding, Bajaj hurled racial comments and abuses against the referee Pynskhemhame Mawthoh.

Published: 14th May 2018 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Minerva Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj (Photo | Ranjit Bajaj Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj was today banned for one year from all football activity and also fined Rs 10 lakh by the AIFF after the federation found him 'guilty' of making racist remarks against a referee.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disclipinary Committee today said this was the fourth offence committed by Bajaj within a span of year.

The latest incident happenend during Minerva's Under-18 Youth League play-off match against Aizawl FC that ended in a 1-1 draw at JLN Stadium in Shillong on May 12.

According to the disciplinary committee's finding, Bajaj hurled racial comments and abuses against referee Pynskhemhame Mawthoh, who is of North East descent.

"The Committee holds Bajaj guilty of committing serious gross acts of infringements and imposes with sanction of suspension of 12 months," the disciplinary committee said in its 11-page report which is in possession of PTI.

During the period of suspension, Bajaj will be "banned" from any football-related activities or entry into the stadium during any tournament held under the aegis of AIFF.

The fine of Rs 10 lakh has to be paid by Bajaj within a period of 10 days from the date of communication of this decision which was made yesterday.

"In default of which, suspension and the ban shall continue for the delayed period over and above 12 months, till payment in full," said AIFF disciplinary committee, chaired by Ushanath Banerjee, in the report.

Match commissioner Biswajit Mitra also gave his account of the details in the disciplinary committee report and concurred that Bajaj had hurled racial abuses, something the Minerva owner has denied.

"Bajaj acted like a criminal indulging in series of hooliganism, abusing the Match Officials in filthy language, threatening them openly, making racist remarks against the Match Officials. Certainly, none of these can be equated with an educated Guardian of a Sports Club," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
I-League Minerva Punjab FC Ranjit Bajaj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

British Academy Television Award: Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand emotional while paying tribute to late wife

Juventus reign in Italy but European success eludes Massimiliano Allegri

Scott Arfield joins Rangers as Steven Gerrard's first signing

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets