Invincibles no more: Barcelona's unbeaten La Liga run ended by five-star Levante

Ernesto Valverde rested Lionel Messi for his team's penultimate match of the campaign but it was a defensive horror-show by the Catalans.

Barcelona's unbeaten season was ended by an extraordinary 5-4 defeat to Levante | AP

By AFP

MADRID: Philippe Coutinho hit a hat-trick but could not save Barcelona's unbeaten season as the Catalans were left stunned by an extraordinary 5-4 defeat to Levante on Sunday. 

Ernesto Valverde rested Lionel Messi for his team's penultimate match of the campaign but it was a defensive horror-show that allowed Emmanuel Boateng to score three times and Enis Bardhi twice at the City of Valencia Stadium. 

The La Liga and Copa del Rey champions trailed 5-1 after an hour and still came within a whisker of a sensational comeback as Coutinho's second and third goals, and a Luis Suarez penalty, set up a grandstand finish. 

But Levante held on for a thrilling victory and ended their opponents' hopes of becoming the first ever club to finish a 38-game La Liga season as invincibles.

