By AFP

ROME: Juventus won a seventh straight Serie A title on Sunday after a goalless draw against ten-man Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Turin giants had needed just a point to officially seal victory, and become the first team to complete the league and Cup double for four consecutive seasons.

It is the 34th Scudetto in Juventus's history.

With one game left to play Massimiliano Allegri's side cannot be caught by second-placed Napoli who are four points behind after winning 2-0 at Sampdoria on Sunday.