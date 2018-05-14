Home Sport Football

Real Madrid stopper Keylor Navas more scared of Cannes red carpet than Mohamed Salah

Navas said the idea of the film was not to grandstand him but to show people that with faith and God's help you can realise your dreams.

Published: 14th May 2018 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas (File | AFP)

By AFP

CANNES: Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has revealed that he was more scared of walking the red carpet at the Cannes film festival than facing Liverpool's lethal striker Mohamed Salah.

The Costa Rican -- known as "God's Goalkeeper" for his strong Christian faith -- said he found showing a film about his life at the festival more stressful than a Champions League final.

"It's a delicate question," he told reporters at Cannes Sunday where he was screening "Man of Faith", which recounts his rise from humble origins to become one of Real's millionaire galacticos.

"The Champions League final I know. The red carpet is new... it's a bit stressful," he admitted.

The 31-year-old was part of the all-conquering Madrid side that won the European title in 2016 and 2017, and will face the English team in two weeks' time in this year's decider.

A day after Madrid beat Celta Vigo 6-0 in La Liga, Navas flew to Cannes to promote the film, which also features Real's legendary trainer Zinedine Zidane playing himself and a dressing room scene involving other members of the side. 

Navas said the idea of the film was not to grandstand him but to "show people that with faith and God's help" you can realise your dreams.

Liverpool's free-scoring Egyptian marksman is a devout Muslim whose 44 goals so far this season have inspired Reds' fans to chant that they might consider converting to Islam themselves.

The jokey reworking of Dodgy's 1996 hit "Good Enough" went viral after it was shared on social media.

Rights to the Navas story, which will be released in Spain next week, are being sold in the Cannes film market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Real Madrid Cannes red carpet Mohamed Salah Keylor Navas Champions League Champions League final

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Juventus reign in Italy but European success eludes Massimiliano Allegri

Scott Arfield joins Rangers as Steven Gerrard's first signing

Fabio Cannavaro on back foot in battle for 'toxic' China top spot

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets