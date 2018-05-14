Recovering Neymar confirmed in Brazil's World Cup squad

Home Sport Football

Brazil doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said in a news conference in Rio de Janeiro he examined Neymar on the weekend and the results were positive.

Brazil striker Neymar (File | AP)

By Associated Press

SAO PAULO: A recovering Neymar was confirmed and injured leader Dani Alves was replaced by Danilo and Fagner in a Brazil World Cup squad of few surprises on Monday.

The only surprises were among the likely reserves for the tournament in Russia, with the inclusion of Shaktar Donetsk midfielder Fred and winger Taisson.

Neymar has been recovering from right foot surgery in March, and Brazil Football Confederation doctors believe he will be fit to play on June 3 in a friendly against Croatia in Liverpool.

"This is the final stage of his recovery, he will be able to go to training sessions soon, and will play the friendlies," Lasmar said.

All but one of coach Tite's starting lineup in World Cup qualifiers was confirmed in the squad: Alisson; Miranda, Marquinhos and Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Renato Augusto and Philippe Coutinho; Neymar and Gabriel Jesus.

Defender Alves, a veteran of two World Cups, sprained his right ACL last week in the French Cup final and was replaced in the Brazil squad by Manchester City's Danilo and Corinthians' Fagner.

Tite also summoned goalkeepers Ederson (Manchester City) and Cassio (Corinthians); defenders Thiago Silva, (Paris Saint-Germain) Pedro Geromel (Gremio) and Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid); midfielders Fernandinho (Man City) and Willian (Chelsea); and strikers Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) and Douglas Costa (Juventus).

Brazil starts its World Cup campaign against Switzerland on June 17, followed by Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.

