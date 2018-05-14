Home Sport Football

Scott Arfield joins Rangers as Steven Gerrard's first signing

Arfield was out of contract after five years at Burnley, where he helped the Clarets get promoted and establish themselves in EPL.

Published: 14th May 2018 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Scott Arfield has previous Scottish Premiership experience having come through the ranks at Falkirk before moving to Huddersfield in 2010. (File | AP)

By AFP

GLASGOW: Canadian international midfielder Scott Arfield joined Rangers on a four-year deal on Monday to become Steven Gerrard's first signing as manager of the Glasgow giants.

Arfield, 29, was out of contract after five years at Burnley, where he helped the Clarets get promoted and establish themselves in the Premier League.

"I am delighted to have added Scott Arfield to the squad for next season," said former Liverpool and England captain Gerrard, who will begin his first job in senior management at Ibrox next season.

"He is a talented and competitive midfielder who has competed at a high level in the English Premiership and internationally for Canada.

"Scott is the first one in and I look forward to working with him and the others who will be coming in to strengthen the squad."

Arfield has previous Scottish Premiership experience having come through the ranks at Falkirk before moving to Huddersfield in 2010.

He was part of the Terriers team which won promotion to the Championship in 2012 before moving to Turf Moor a year later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rangers Steven Gerrard Scottish Premiership Premier League Burnley Scott Arfield

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Juventus reign in Italy but European success eludes Massimiliano Allegri

Real Madrid stopper Keylor Navas more scared of Cannes red carpet than Mohamed Salah

Fabio Cannavaro on back foot in battle for 'toxic' China top spot

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets