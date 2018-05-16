Home Sport Football

Ahead of Champions League final against Liverpool, Cristiano Ronaldo and Dani Carvajal back in Real Madrid training

Carvajal had a thigh strain while Ronaldo was hurt in a clattering challenge in the 2-2 draw with Barcelona May 6.

Published: 16th May 2018 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo (File | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Ten days ahead of the Champions League final, Real Madrid received a timely boost on Tuesday as Cristiano Ronaldo took part in training after a lay off for a twisted ankle.

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Dani Carvajal trained alongside their teammates, which meant that Zinedine Zidane had a full squad available to him," Real Madrid said on their website.

Carvajal had a thigh strain while Ronaldo was hurt in a clattering challenge in the 2-2 draw with Barcelona May 6.

Madrid take on Liverpool on Saturday May 26 in Kiev chasing a third consecutive Champions League title.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Champions League final Champions League Real Madrid Liverpool Real Madrid vs Liverpool Cristiano Ronaldo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Atletico Madrid vs Marseille: Five key men in the Europa League final

FA Cup glory still matters as Chelsea defender Gary Cahill eyes redemption

Aston Villa reach playoff final following stalemate against Middlesbrough

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls