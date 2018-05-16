Ahead of Champions League final against Liverpool, Cristiano Ronaldo and Dani Carvajal back in Real Madrid training

By AFP

MADRID: Ten days ahead of the Champions League final, Real Madrid received a timely boost on Tuesday as Cristiano Ronaldo took part in training after a lay off for a twisted ankle.

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Dani Carvajal trained alongside their teammates, which meant that Zinedine Zidane had a full squad available to him," Real Madrid said on their website.

Carvajal had a thigh strain while Ronaldo was hurt in a clattering challenge in the 2-2 draw with Barcelona May 6.

Madrid take on Liverpool on Saturday May 26 in Kiev chasing a third consecutive Champions League title.