Home Sport Football

Gary Lineker says England should 'write off' World Cup

England head to Russia next month hoping to improve on a dismal 2014 campaign in Brazil and an embarrassing performance at Euro 2016.

Published: 16th May 2018 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Former England captain Gary Lineker (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Former captain Gary Lineker says England should write off the World Cup and use it as a chance to blood youngsters, predicting the side can become a "serious force" in world football.

England head to Russia next month hoping to improve on a dismal 2014 campaign in Brazil and an embarrassing performance at Euro 2016.

The likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson have impressed this season, but former England striker Lineker feels Gareth Southgate's side are short of top players.

Southgate is set to name his 23-man squad on Wednesday and Lineker wants to see the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ryan Sessegnon make the cut, with Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup in mind.

"If I was Gareth Southgate I would sell this on youngsters," he said at the BBC's launch of their coverage of the tournament.

"I would say this is an experience, take total pressure off them, say, 'It is all about experience, we are not going to do particularly well, we are not going to win this World Cup'.

"I think people will buy that because in four years' time we are going to be a serious force in world football, there's no doubt about that. We have got some great young players.

"Just write it off, we haven't realistically got a chance, you never know what might happen in tournament football, but we haven't currently enough world-class players."

There could be surprises in Southgate's squad -- Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere have reportedly missed out, with 17-year-old Sessegnon touted as a potential wild card pick along with Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold.

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand is a huge advocate of taking Alexander-Arnold.

"I'd take him. His Champions League form this year has been nothing short of breathtaking," he said.

"To go in there, a pressure cooker, playing at Anfield, the expectation levels of their fans. We have been there and he took to it like a duck to water."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FIFA World Cup Gary Lineker Euro 2016 Harry Kane Raheem Sterling Jordan Henderson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

England fans warned over flag-waving at FIFA World Cup

With FIFA World Cup looming, Neymar admits: 'Nobody is as scared as me'

Argentina legend Diego Maradona named chairman of Belarus club

IPL2018
Videos
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo | EPS)
West Bengal Panchayat polls: CPI(M) leaders protest over violence in state
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls