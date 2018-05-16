Sam Allardyce sacked as Everton manager: Club

By AFP

LONDON: Sam Allardyce was on Wednesday sacked as manager of Premier League side Everton despite guiding them away from the relegation zone to a mid-table finish, the club announced.

The 63-year-old had come under fire from fans over the route one style of play and former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney was rumoured to want to move if Allardyce stayed.

"We have made the decision that, as part of our longer-term plan, we will be appointing a new manager this summer," said club director Denise Barrett-Baxendale.