Home Sport Football

Antoine Griezmann dismisses transfer talk after 'dream' Europa League final

Antoine Griezmann got the opener midway through the first half and then netted a superb second four minutes after the break.

Published: 17th May 2018 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann's celebrates his side opening goal against Marseille during the Europa League Final at the Stade de Lyon. | AP

By AFP

LYON: Antoine Griezmann said it was not the time to think about his future after leading Atletico Madrid to a 3-0 victory over Marseille in Wednesday's Europa League final in Lyon.

"Now is not the time to talk about my future. I need to just enjoy this moment, having won a title, and celebrate it with the fans," said Griezmann after picking up the man-of-the-match award for scoring the Spanish side's first two goals.

The France star has been tipped to leave Atletico at the end of the season after four years in the Spanish capital, with speculation that he will join Barcelona.

He got the opener midway through the first half and then netted a superb second four minutes after the break.

He also played a part in the build-up to Gabi's late goal that sealed the victory.

"It is a dream for me to win a title. We had a chance in the Champions League and it wasn't to be, but this time it was my turn," said the striker, who had not previously won a major trophy with the club.

He was in the Atletico side that lost on penalties to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2016 and lost the European Championship final with France that summer.

Wednesday's win came against Marseille, the club he supported as a youngster, but he said beating them did not in any way take the shine off his evening.

"It's not hard, because I am selfish. I had lost finals, I left home at 14 to win titles and today I had the chance to win a trophy.

"I am proud of the season Marseille have had, of their fans who on their own almost filled the whole stadium, and of (coach) Rudi Garcia and what he has done with that team."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Europa League final Europa League Atletico Madrid Marseille Atletico Madrid vs Marseille Antoine Griezmann

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Italy great Gianluigi Buffon calls time on 17-year Juventus career

Steve Corica replaces Graham Arnold as Sydney FC coach

Europa League: 'Just the beginning' for Marseille, says owner Frank McCourt

IPL2018
Videos
A scene from the 'Book Club' | AP
'Book Club' cast talk 50 Shades and friendship
Sameera Reddy | Instagram
Sameera Reddy at Farah Khan Fine Jewellery Launch
Gallery
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018
Despite being short of 8 MLAs to cross the halfway mark, the BJP with 104 seats has decided to form the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of Karnataka asse
IN PICTURES | Congress, JD(S) supporters protest against Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru