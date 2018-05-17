Home Sport Football

Chhetri and Aizawl help BFC enter knockouts

That Bengaluru FC would keep their end of the bargain was a foregone conclusion.

Published: 17th May 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Nishu Kumar (L) scored two goals in Bengaluru’s 4-0 win against Dhaka Abahani

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:That Bengaluru FC would keep their end of the bargain was a foregone conclusion. They did just that by beating lowly Dhaka Abahani 4-0 in Dhaka but what enabled them to qualify for the knockouts of the AFC Cup was Aizawl’s surprise 2-1 win over New Radiant in Guwahati. The Maldivian club, who were toppers when the day began, needed a win to guarantee a place in the zonal semis but fluffed their lines against Aizawl and lost 2-1.

That paved the way for BFC to get out of the group for a fourth year in a row. Heavy overnight rains had threatened to derail Albert Roca’s men but the result was never in doubt after the visitors scored the opening goal through Daniel Segovia in the 13th minute. Further goals from Nishu Kumar (16th and 58th) killed the game as a contest before Sunil Chhetri (60th) put the gloss on a commanding display.

While Segovia started the rout, it was, in fact, Chhetri’s play-making abilities which made the difference at the start. His clever pass set up Segovia for the opener. Three minutes later, he took the ball, escaped the attention of a few of the hosts’ players before teeing up Kumar’s first. The pattern of play was set as the Indians took care of the ball like it was their baby. The dominant BFC added a third 13 minutes into the second stanza as Chhetri completed a hat-trick of assists for Kumar’s second.Two minutes later, Chhetri got his name into the scoresheet. BFC, who finished top of South Asia, will play the winners of Central Asian zone, East Asian zone or ASEAN zone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Antoine Griezmann Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid 3-0 over Marseille to win Europa League title

Gary Lineker says England should 'write off' World Cup

England fans warned over flag-waving at FIFA World Cup

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls