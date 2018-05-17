Home Sport Football

From Frank De Boer to David Moyes: Premier League managerial changes during 2017-18 season

Sam Allardyce and David Moyes became the latest EPL managers to leave their jobs when the former was sacked by Everton and the latter parted ways with West Ham.

Published: 17th May 2018 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Outgoing West Ham manager David Moyes | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Sam Allardyce and David Moyes became the latest Premier League managers to leave their jobs on Wednesday when the former was sacked by Everton and the latter parted ways with West Ham.

Here AFP Sports lists the English top-flight managerial changes in 2017-18:

Frank De Boer (Crystal Palace) -- Sacked on September 11, 2017

Craig Shakespeare (Leicester) -- Sacked on October 17, 2017

Ronald Koeman (Everton) -- Sacked on October 23, 2017

Slaven Bilic (West Ham) -- Sacked on November 6, 2017

Tony Pulis (West Bromwich Albion) -- Sacked on November 20, 2017

Paul Clement (Swansea) -- Sacked on December 20, 2017

Mark Hughes (Stoke) -- Sacked on January 6, 2018

Marco Silva (Watford) -- Sacked on January 21, 2018

Mauricio Pellegrino (Southampton) -- Sacked on March 12, 2018

Alan Pardew (West Bromwich Albion) -- Sacked on April 2, 2018

Sam Allardyce (Everton) -- Sacked on May 16, 2018

David Moyes (West Ham) -- Left on May 16, 2018

Arsene Wenger (Arsenal) -- Leaving at the end of the season

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Frank De Boer David Moyes EPL managerial changes Craig Shakespeare Ronald Koeman Arsene Wenger

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Argentine Football Association's 'guide to flirting' at FIFA World Cup causes stir

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold learned of England World Cup call-up from Jurgen Klopp

'Don't go Gigi,' Gianluigi Buffon's sister urges Juventus great

IPL2018
Videos
A scene from the 'Book Club' | AP
'Book Club' cast talk 50 Shades and friendship
Sameera Reddy | Instagram
Sameera Reddy at Farah Khan Fine Jewellery Launch
Gallery
Despite being short of 8 MLAs to cross the halfway mark, the BJP with 104 seats has decided to form the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of Karnataka asse
IN PICTURES | Congress, JD(S) supporters protest against Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 