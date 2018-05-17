From Frank De Boer to David Moyes: Premier League managerial changes during 2017-18 season

By AFP

LONDON: Sam Allardyce and David Moyes became the latest Premier League managers to leave their jobs on Wednesday when the former was sacked by Everton and the latter parted ways with West Ham.

Here AFP Sports lists the English top-flight managerial changes in 2017-18:

Frank De Boer (Crystal Palace) -- Sacked on September 11, 2017

Craig Shakespeare (Leicester) -- Sacked on October 17, 2017

Ronald Koeman (Everton) -- Sacked on October 23, 2017

Slaven Bilic (West Ham) -- Sacked on November 6, 2017

Tony Pulis (West Bromwich Albion) -- Sacked on November 20, 2017

Paul Clement (Swansea) -- Sacked on December 20, 2017

Mark Hughes (Stoke) -- Sacked on January 6, 2018

Marco Silva (Watford) -- Sacked on January 21, 2018

Mauricio Pellegrino (Southampton) -- Sacked on March 12, 2018

Alan Pardew (West Bromwich Albion) -- Sacked on April 2, 2018

Sam Allardyce (Everton) -- Sacked on May 16, 2018

David Moyes (West Ham) -- Left on May 16, 2018

Arsene Wenger (Arsenal) -- Leaving at the end of the season