From Frank De Boer to David Moyes: Premier League managerial changes during 2017-18 season

By AFP
LONDON: Sam Allardyce and David Moyes became the latest Premier League managers to leave their jobs on Wednesday when the former was sacked by Everton and the latter parted ways with West Ham.
Here AFP Sports lists the English top-flight managerial changes in 2017-18:
Frank De Boer (Crystal Palace) -- Sacked on September 11, 2017
Craig Shakespeare (Leicester) -- Sacked on October 17, 2017
Ronald Koeman (Everton) -- Sacked on October 23, 2017
Slaven Bilic (West Ham) -- Sacked on November 6, 2017
Tony Pulis (West Bromwich Albion) -- Sacked on November 20, 2017
Paul Clement (Swansea) -- Sacked on December 20, 2017
Mark Hughes (Stoke) -- Sacked on January 6, 2018
Marco Silva (Watford) -- Sacked on January 21, 2018
Mauricio Pellegrino (Southampton) -- Sacked on March 12, 2018
Alan Pardew (West Bromwich Albion) -- Sacked on April 2, 2018
Sam Allardyce (Everton) -- Sacked on May 16, 2018
David Moyes (West Ham) -- Left on May 16, 2018
Arsene Wenger (Arsenal) -- Leaving at the end of the season