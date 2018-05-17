Home Sport Football

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold learned of England World Cup call-up from Jurgen Klopp

Alexander-Arnold, uncapped by England's senior side, was a surprise inclusion in Southgate's group for the forthcoming tournament in Russia.

Published: 17th May 2018 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Trent Alexander-Arnold discovered he had been called up to England's World Cup squad when Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp broke the news as they prepared to board a plane to Spain.

Alexander-Arnold, uncapped by England's senior side, was a surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate's group for the forthcoming tournament in Russia.

The 19-year-old caught Southgate's eye after impressing at right-back for Liverpool this season and is expected to start their Champions League final meeting with Real Madrid next weekend.

Alexander-Arnold revealed Klopp told him of his inclusion just before the Reds set off for their pre-Champions League final training camp in Spain.

"I'm honoured, excited and feeling really proud," he told Liverpool's website.

"It was an unbelievable moment to find out I was going to go to the World Cup, especially at a young age. It's probably capped off a really good season for me.

"I found out this morning, just before we came out to Marbella. The manager came and spoke to me just as we were getting on the plane.

"He asked me if I knew anything about the squad or anything yet. I said, 'no' and he said, 'Have you got anything planned around the time of the World Cup?'. I was like, 'No, no holidays or anything'.

"He said to me, 'OK, good. You're in the squad!'. It was a really proud moment. On England's behalf, it was nice of them to let the manager tell me."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp England football Trent Alexander-Arnold

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Argentine Football Association's 'guide to flirting' at FIFA World Cup causes stir

'Don't go Gigi,' Gianluigi Buffon's sister urges Juventus great

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson given freedom of Croydon

IPL2018
Videos
A scene from the 'Book Club' | AP
'Book Club' cast talk 50 Shades and friendship
Sameera Reddy | Instagram
Sameera Reddy at Farah Khan Fine Jewellery Launch
Gallery
Despite being short of 8 MLAs to cross the halfway mark, the BJP with 104 seats has decided to form the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of Karnataka asse
IN PICTURES | Congress, JD(S) supporters protest against Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 