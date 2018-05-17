Home Sport Football

Song is over: Albert Roca parts way with Bengaluru FC after two successful seasons

The 55-year-old Albert Roca cited personal reasons for not renewing the contract which runs till the end of this season.

Published: 17th May 2018 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Outgoing Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca (Photo | Bengaluru FC)

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU : “I will miss all your songs, your banners — many of which have inspired me and the team — and most importantly your love that I felt across that athletic track and all the way to the dugout every single time,” Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca said in a letter to the fans as he decided against renewing his two-year contract with the club on Thursday.

Roca’s departure is a big blow for the Blues and Indian football. The 53-year-old soft-spoken gentleman joined Bengaluru in July 2016. Roca brought in his La Masia values along — humility and faith in the youth — a philosophy which seemed odd in a country that had only trusted the big names. Under Roca’s tutelage, that perception was about to change.

It was not like Bengaluru played like Barcelona but they definitely learnt how to keep possession, control the flow of the game and get the desired results.  A perfect example was the match against Johor Darul Ta’zim, the then reigning AFC Cup champs. Led by Sunil Chhetri’s brilliance, Benglauru had humbled the Malaysian champs 3-1 to reach the AFC Cup final, a first by an Indian club. Roca’s boys did what had been a distant dream for many. His side failed in the final hurdle but that effort has instilled fresh belief among Indian clubs.

“We are really sad about Roca leaving. We would have wanted him to stay as long as he wanted. We had been in talks with him for the last three months or so but he had his reasons and we could not convince him to stay. We had to respect his decision,” said Mustafa Ghouse, Bengaluru CEO.Not everything was plain sailing though as Roca did have early hiccups. In his first year at helm, Bengaluru finished fourth in the I-League, the worst in the club’s history. Players struggled to adapt to his playing style but after finding the right combination of players in the ISL this season, his side were exceptional. 

Bengaluru finished the ISL league stage with an eight-point lead. However, a bad day in the final and an individual brilliance from Mailson Alves deprived Bengaluru the title.Roca still walks away with two trophies in his two-year tenure — Federation Cup and Super Cup. Youngsters like Udanta Singh and Nishu Kumar thrived under him while he also instilled a style that helped get the best out of Chhetri, Lenny Rodrigues and Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke and Subhasish Bose. “It would be difficult to replace a man like Roca. But we would be looking forward to a coach who can continue the values he has instilled in the club — on and off the pitch. We are looking to shortlist a few candidates for the job in the due course,” Mustafa said.

From the management perspective, Bengaluru are still learning the dynamics of Indian Super League and have shown enough promise. Having gotten past the group stage, AFC Cup is their priority now. In a mammoth task of playing two tournaments simultaneously, Roca has managed his squad well to take his side so far. A triumph will boost India’s MA rankings and can potentially open up an additional AFC slot next season. 

“The worst outcome of ISL final was no AFC Cup next year. But we don’t have a hand in it. What we can do is to push as far as possible and see how things are,” Mustafa said.
krishnendu@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ISL AFC cup Bengaluru FC Albert Roca Federation Cup Parth Jindal Bengaluru FC coach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Pep Guardiola signs new deal to remain at Man City until 2021

Sandro Wagner resigns from Germany duty after FIFA World Cup snub

Europa League success a deserved reward for relentless Atletico Madrid gaffer Diego Simeone

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018