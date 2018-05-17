Home Sport Football

Wembley specialist Alexis Sanchez seeks familiar FA Cup liftoff at Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez heads to Wembley for FA Cup final against Chelsea hoping the magic of the cup will again prove the inspiration.

Published: 17th May 2018 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Alexis Sanchez heads to Wembley for Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea hoping the magic of the cup will again prove the inspiration needed for the Chilean to kickstart a slow start to his Manchester United career.

Sanchez is no plucky underdog. He reportedly signed the most lucrative contract in Premier League history when penning a four-and-a-half year contract at Old Trafford in January.

However, the home of English football and its end-of-season showpiece is where Sanchez has often shone brightest.

Sanchez arrived at United from Arsenal to much fanfare as his mid-season signing was a rare victory for United over cross-city rivals and Premier League champions Manchester City this season in winning the race for the his signature.

Yet, Sanchez has so far failed to deliver on that expectation -- scoring just three times in 17 appearances.

By a distance his most important goal for United came in the FA Cup semi-final last month as his equaliser propelled Jose Mourinho's men to a 2-1 win over Tottenham and his third FA Cup final in four seasons in England.

He scored in the 2015 and 2017 finals to inspire Arsenal to victories over Aston Villa and Chelsea.

It was also Sanchez's eighth goal in eight appearances at Wembley for club and country.

Exhausted

Mourinho has been a fierce defender of his marquee recruit with the Portuguese blaming the timing of his move for Sanchez's inability to yet hit top form.

"What is wrong is that he came at the worst moment of the season... that's why I don't like the winter market very much. I think this was a chance that we didn't want to lose and we took it," said Mourinho.

"Hopefully next season he will be better, which is what we think is going to happen.

"I am not a big fan of buying players in the winter market because of the period of adaptation, especially with attackers."

Mourinho's hunch that next season will see a significant improvement is helped by Chile's failure to qualify for the World Cup, handing Sanchez a first tournament-free summer for four years.

Saturday will be his 301st game in the past five seasons for club and country.

On international duty in March, he admitted that toll had left him "psychologically and emotionally exhausted", especially when at his best, Sanchez's game relies on explosive bursts to get beyond defences.

"He's not afraid to take responsibility," Mourinho added. "Not afraid to try to make things to happen, when he feels that he's not as dangerous as you'd like him to be, he drops back, he tries things, he tries to come to building-up areas. When he makes mistakes, he tries to compensate immediately."

Despite his workload, Sanchez has made a habit of ending the season strongly in FA Cup finals.

Should he repeat his feat from last season by beating Chelsea and join very esteemed company by scoring in a third final, Sanchez's mistakes since arriving in Manchester will be forgiven and forgotten.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FA Cup FA Cup final Chelsea Manchester United Chelsea vs Manchester United Alexis Sanchez

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Steve Corica replaces Graham Arnold as Sydney FC coach

Europa League: 'Just the beginning' for Marseille, says owner Frank McCourt

Crunch time for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

IPL2018
Videos
A scene from the 'Book Club' | AP
'Book Club' cast talk 50 Shades and friendship
Sameera Reddy | Instagram
Sameera Reddy at Farah Khan Fine Jewellery Launch
Gallery
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018
Despite being short of 8 MLAs to cross the halfway mark, the BJP with 104 seats has decided to form the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of Karnataka asse
IN PICTURES | Congress, JD(S) supporters protest against Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru