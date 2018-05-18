Home Sport Football

Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad

Fernando Santos opted instead for the youth of Andre Silva and Goncalo Guedes to play alongside superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Published: 18th May 2018 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Portugal's coach Fernando Santos (File | AFP)

By PTI

LISBON: Forwards Eder and Nani were surprise absentees from Portugal's World Cup squad with national team coach Fernando Santos opting instead for the youth of Andre Silva and Goncalo Guedes to play alongside superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also missing from the 23-man squad was Andre Gomes who, like Eder and Nani, played at the 2016 European championships won by the Portuguese.

Injured Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira was also missing from the line-up.

At 33, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo and 34-year-old Ricardo Quaresma are the only players over 30 in the Portuguese attack.

Eder scored the extra-time winning goal in the Euro 2016 final against France but he was desperately out of form for Lokomotiv Moscow this season, scoring just four goals as his club side claimed the Russian Premier League title.

Nani, 31 and his country's third most-capped player behind Ronaldo and Luis Figo with 112 appearances, has played just 24 matches all season with Lazio.

"From a human perspective, it's very hard to discard players who were with us at Euro 2016," admitted 63-year-old coach Santos.

"They have all contributed to writing a brilliant chapter in the history of Portuguese football.

But I had to make choices that for me make a better puzzle.

" Winger Guedes, 21, has impressed on loan at Valencia from Paris Saint-Germain this season, having struggled in France last term.

Andre Silva, 22, scored eight goals in 14 games during AC Milan's Europa League campaign, which proved enough to see him called up despite only starting seven Serie A matches.

Santos called up 21-year-old Benfica defender Ruben Dias for the first time, but Monaco youngster Rony Lopes missed out despite a breakthrough season in Ligue 1 with 13 goals from midfield.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves also failed to make the final list, despite starting a friendly win in March over Egypt.

Portugal are in Group B at the World Cup, which starts in Russia on June 14, along with former champions Spain, Morocco and Iran.

Before the finals, they will play friendlies against Tunisia, Belgium and Algeria.

Portugal squad: Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon/FRA), Beto (Goztepe/TUR), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon) Defenders: Bruno Alves (Glasgow Rangers/SCO), Cedric Soares (Southampton/ENG), Jos? Fonte (Dalian Yifang/CHN), Mario Rui (Napoli/ITA), Pepe (Besiktas/TUR), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Ricardo Pereira (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica) Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester City/ENG), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Mario (West Ham/ENG), Joao Moutinho (Monaco/FRA), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG) Attackers: Andre Silva (AC Milan/ITA), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/ESP), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP - on loan from Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas/TUR).

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eder Nani Fernando Santos Andre Gomes FIFA World Cup 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Japan football coach Akira Nishino plays safe in shadow World Cup squad

Eden​ Hazard warning for Manchester United as troubled Chelsea eye FA Cup salvation

Jaded Marseille prepare for Champions League last chance

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018