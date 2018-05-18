Home Sport Football

Manuel Neuer in Bayern Munich's cup final squad after eight months out

The 32-year-old Germany captain and goalkeeper has not played since fracturing his foot last September, but has made the squad for tomorrow's final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Published: 18th May 2018 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bayern Munich and Germnany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (File | AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: Manuel Neuer's World Cup hopes received a boost on Friday when Bayern Munich announced he is in their squad for the German Cup final after eight months on the sidelines.

The 32-year-old Germany captain and goalkeeper has not played since fracturing his foot last September, but has made the squad for tomorrow's final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Neuer is expected to start on the bench at Berlin's Olympic Stadium with Sven Ulreich in goal for Bayern.

Bayern captain Thomas Mueller has recovered from gastroenteritis to make the flight to Berlin, but Arjen Robben is out with a groin strain.

Making the cup final squad is a significant boost to Neuer's hopes of being fit for Germany's opening World Cup match on June 17 against Mexico in Moscow.

Neuer has been included in the extended Germany squad for Russia 2018, but will need to prove his fitness at a fortnight-long training camp which starts on Tuesday in north Italy.

Germany plays friendlies away to Austria in Klagenfurt on June 2 and home to Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen on June 8 before the team flies to Russia on June 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thomas Mueller Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Sunil Chhetri bags double honour at BFC Awards night

West Ham close to hiring manager with 'proven record'

Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018