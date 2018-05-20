Home Sport Football

'Chelsea didn't deserve it' fumes Jose Mourinho after United's Cup final flop

Mourinho was frustrated that Chelsea opted to sit back and defend the lead secured by Eden Hazard's first-half penalty at Wembley.

LONDON: Jose Mourinho claimed Chelsea didn't deserve to win the FA Cup after adopting a cautious approach in the second half of their 1-0 victory against Manchester United on Saturday.

United were poor in the opening period, but they controlled possession after the interval as Chelsea manager Antonio Conte opted to play more cautiously.

Despite dominating in the second half, Mourinho's side left empty-handed thanks to some fine saves from Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

And the United manager, often criticised for sending out negative teams himself, couldn't resist the chance to take a swipe at his old rival Conte's tactics.

"I congratulate them because they won but I don't think they deserved to win," Mourinho said.

"I am the Manchester United manager and I have to be respectful, not just because they (Chelsea) are my previous club but because they are the opponents today.

"But I think we deserved to win. I am quite curious to know what you say or what people write because if my team plays like Chelsea did I can imagine what people would say. I am quite curious.

"The image of the game is that (United goalkeeper) David de Gea did not touch the ball. He touched the ball in the net."

Mourinho admitted the absence of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who was only able to feature as a second-half substitute following an ankle injury, was a major hindrance as it encouraged Chelsea to play a more defensive and physical style.

"It was a bit hard for us to play without Lukaku against a team that defends with nine players. You need that presence," he said.

"Chelsea are not stupid. They know our team without Lukaku does not have a presence, so putting eight or nine players in front of the box they knew they would be dominant in that direct football. 

"We tried everything by other ways but they had a huge block of compacted players.

"Every defeat hurts but I go home with the feeling we gave everything. No regrets."

