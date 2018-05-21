Home Sport Football

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill urges clarity over Antonio Conte's future

Conte is said to have infuriated several Chelsea stars with his intense personality and regimented training sessions.

Published: 21st May 2018 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill (File | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Chelsea captain Gary Cahill has called for "the uncertainty to be put to bed" over the future of Antonio Conte, with the Italian widely expected to be on his way out of the club. 

The Blues beat Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup final on Saturday as Conte won his second trophy in English football after capturing the Premier League title in his first campaign.

The former Italy and Juventus manager has been embroiled in a turbulent campaign marred by his feud with the club's hierarchy over their failure to back his transfer plans.

Conte is also said to have infuriated several Chelsea stars with his intense personality and regimented training sessions.

Cahill believes a decision must be made one way or the other so Chelsea, whose fifth-placed finish in the Premier League means they miss out on Champions League football next season, can prepare for the new campaign.

Asked what it would take for the Blues to move on and make the necessary close-season preparations, Cahill said: "Probably for the uncertainty to be put to bed and for whatever's going to happen to happen.

"It's out of our hands. We have to try to deliver on the pitch. We fell short in some aspects this season but (on Saturday) we produced. The rest behind the scenes is not down to us."

Conte signed an improved contract last summer, but not an extension, to his three-year deal that expires in June 2019.

And after winning the FA Cup the Italian said he "can't change" and is a "serial winner", effectively calling for the club, owned by Roman Abramovich, to back him or sack him.

"All I can say is it's been a great finish," said Cahill. "If the manager stays on next year, he stays on.

"If he doesn't, he's gone away with a Premier League and FA Cup. I think that's something everyone at the club can be proud of. We really had to win this game to save the season."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chelsea Antonio Conte Gary Cahill Premier League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Nemanja Matic says Manchester United can fight for Premier League title with right signings

Delhi Dynamos appoint Mridul Banerjee as assistant coach

Brazil is ready to win World Cup, says Cafu

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light
Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Italian Open in Rome. | AP
Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Italian Open title