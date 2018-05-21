Home Sport Football

Kerala Blasters young guns enter Under-18 league semifinals

Blasters progressed to the last four, topping Group C where they also defeated Bhaichung Bhutia Football School and drew with Bengaluru FC. 

The Kerala Blasters Under-18 side which advanced to the semifinals of the U-18 Youth League at Shillong on Sunday | Express photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala Blasters FC’s Under-18 team entered the semifinals of the Under-18 Youth League by defeating Pune-based DSK Shivajians FC 3-2 at the Meghalaya Football Association Turf in Shillong on Sunday. Blasters progressed to the last four, topping Group C where they also defeated Bhaichung Bhutia Football School and drew with Bengaluru FC. 

On Saturday, Abdulla opened the scoring for Blasters in the fourth minute of the game. Ashish Dha made it 1-1 for DSK Shivajians in the 16th minute. But Kerala’s Pragyan, in the 47th minute, and Adarsh, in the 70th minute, restored the two-goal advantage. Though Pratap Kumar made it 3-2 for DSK during injury time, it proved too little, too late.

