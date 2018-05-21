Home Sport Football

Maurizio Sarri hints at Napoli exit amid Chelsea links

The 59-year-old former banker has been linked with Chelsea to replace fellow Italian Antonio Conte whose future at the English Premier League club remains uncertain.

Published: 21st May 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri (File | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri hinted Sunday that he was set to exit the Serie A club after finishing runner-ups for the second time in his three seasons behind Juventus.

The 59-year-old former banker has been linked with Chelsea to replace fellow Italian Antonio Conte whose future at the English Premier League club remains uncertain.

When asked about Sarri's future, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis said: "Will Sarri remain? I don't know, time has run out."

Fans held up flags with "Sarri, stay with us!" as Napoli ended their record-breaking season with a 2-1 win that condemned Crotone to second-tier football next season.

"In life everything comes to an end," said Sarri after the match. "Sometimes it's better to finish stories while they are good.

"When I arrived, the team had finished 24 points off the top. Now, we are four points behind," added Sarri who joined Napoli in 2015 from Empoli.

"We have not reached the target, but the journey has been fantastic."

Lorenzo Insigne orchestrated both Napoli goals for Arkadiusz Milik and Jose Callejon as the southerners finished on a record 91 points for the season -- four behind champions Juventus.

"Tomorrow I will talk to my family before anyone else," Sarri continued. "The (club) president needs a response quickly."

Sarri did rule out going to another Italian club soon.

"I don't think I could go to another Italian team immediately. The memory of Napoli would be too strong."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maurizio Sarri Napoli Chelsea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Manchester City chairman expects more under relentless Pep Guardiola

Italian FA hails Mario Balotelli return, coach Roberto Mancini vows Italy rebirth

Kid to a legend: Fernando Torres bids Atletico farewell with two goals against Eibar

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding