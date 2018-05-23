Home Sport Football

Gareth Bale can make difference in Champions League final: Wales manager Ryan Giggs

Bale is not certain to start Saturday's showdown in Kiev, despite scoring five goals in four La Liga games for the reigning European champions.

Published: 23rd May 2018 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, right, shoots the ball next to Leganes' Dimitrios Siovas during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. | AP

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, right, shoots the ball next to Leganes' Dimitrios Siovas during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Wales manager Ryan Giggs has warned Liverpool that Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale can make the difference in the Champions League final.

Bale is not certain to start Saturday's showdown in Kiev, despite scoring five goals in four La Liga games for the reigning European champions.

But Wales manager Giggs said the 28-year-old has the right mindset to make a decisive contribution from the bench, if that is the role given to him by manager Zinedine Zidane.

"Every time Gareth plays he makes an impact," said Giggs. "It just shows the professional he is that he's not sulking (when he's a substitute) as he always seems to come on and score.

"He's one of the best players in the world and every time he comes on to that pitch he makes a difference. Again that's a credit to his professionalism, his hunger and desire to get in the team for that final."

A 13th European title for Real on Saturday would see Bale equal the record of Champions League wins, or its European Cup predecessor, by a British player.

Former Liverpool defender Phil Neal currently holds the record outright with four victories and Bale would match that tally after five seasons in Madrid.

And despite having his critics in Spain, Bale has still managed to score 19 goals this season in an injury-hit campaign.

"Gareth always had potential, but he's gone on to pass that potential," Giggs said. "He's been playing at a top club for a long time where brilliant players have notoriously not lasted very long.

"He has been a huge success for club and country and one of the best British players to have gone abroad because of what he's achieved."

But Giggs, as Manchester United's record appearances holder, admits it is hard to see Liverpool just 90 minutes away from being crowned European champions.

"As a United fan, and playing for United for so long, it is difficult," Giggs added. "They are our main rivals for a reason -- they've got great history, they're a brilliant club and it's hard for a United fan to take.

"When I was playing you didn't want rivals to go and win European Cups. But in those situations you just have to look after yourselves and try and win things."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gareth Bale Real Madrid Champions League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold