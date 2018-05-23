Liverpool and Roma charged over crowd disturbances during Champions League semi-final

By AFP

LAUSANNE: UEFA have charged both Liverpool and Roma over crowd disturbances at their Champions League semi-final at Anfield in April, European football's disciplinary committee revealed on Tuesday.

Liverpool won the first leg 5-2 in a fiery atmosphere but were charged by UEFA on two further counts after fans set off flares and threw projectiles.

A 53-year-old Liverpool supporter, Sean Cox, was attacked by Roman hooligans outside Anfield before the first leg, leaving him hospitalised in a coma where he remains in a serious condition.

Two Roma supporters were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and club legend Francesco Totti appealed for "fair play, hospitality and respect for our opponents" ahead of the return leg which passed off smoothly.

Roma won the second leg 4-2 but Liverpool qualified 7-6 on aggregate for the final in Kiev against Real Madrid on Saturday.