Home Sport Football

Liverpool's Sadio Mane trains sights on Real Madrid in Champions League final

The Liverpool forward has struck 19 times this season and wants more as the Reds take on the holders for the European title in Kiev on Saturday.

Published: 23rd May 2018 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Manchester City with Liverpool's Sadio Mane. (AP)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Manchester City with Liverpool's Sadio Mane. (AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Sadio Mane says he is a "lucky boy" to play alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in Liverpool's devastating forward line as he bids to sink Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The Liverpool forward has struck 19 times this season and wants more as the Reds take on the holders for the European title in Kiev on Saturday.

"I think more goals are coming," said the Senegal international. "Of course I am happy but as a striker you'd love to score every single game to help your team."

Mane, 26, has been the junior partner in a formidable forward trio this season. Salah has led the way with an outstanding 44 goals while Firmino has weighed in with 27 in all competitions.

"Like I have always said, I have always been enjoying playing alongside these great players," said Mane. "They make everything easier for me. I am a lucky boy.

"But we always talk about the front three. Don't forget it starts from the guys behind. They make it easier. The power of Liverpool Football Club is the collective. We always do everything together, this is our power."

Real are chasing a third successive European crown, a fourth in the past five years and a record-extending 13th in total.

Liverpool have won the title five times themselves but this is their first appearance in the final for 11 years and they did not even play in Europe last season.

The Spanish giants are the clear favourites but Mane is confident Liverpool, who enjoyed impressive wins over Manchester City and Roma in the knockout stages, have enough quality to win.

"It was not easy, especially from having the play-off against Hoffenheim and the group stage, but now we are in the final," he said. "Maybe that is a surprise for many people but for us it's something we have always believed in.

"Of course it will not be easy because we know they have experience and also they have qualities in the team. We respect them a lot but we also have players and staff to beat any team in the world."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sadio Mane Liverpool Real Madrid Champions League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold