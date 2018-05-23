Home Sport Football

Pepe Reina, Paolo Cannavaro face Italian FA grilling over alleged mafia links

Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Reina, 35, held a farewell party in a popular Naples nightclub owned by one of the Esposito brothers.

Published: 23rd May 2018 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Napoli's Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina celebrates during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Napoli on April 22, 2018 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. | AFP

By AFP

MILAN: Footballers Pepe Reina, Paolo Cannavaro and Salvatore Aronica have been ordered to appear before an Italian Football Federation (FIGC) panel over their alleged association with people linked to the mafia, according to reports in Italy on Tuesday.

Naples' anti-mafia department opened an investigation and the FIGC's chief prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro has ordered the three players to appear before a disciplinary committee hearing on a date yet to be decided.

Both Cannavaro and Aronica played for Napoli for a few years, while former Liverpool goalkeeper Reina will leave Napoli this summer to move to AC Milan.

The three players will be questioned over allegedly "maintaining inappropriate relations" with the Esposito brothers Gabriele, Francesco and Giuseppe, who are alleged to be leading figures in Naples' Camorra mafia.

Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Reina, 35, held a farewell party in a popular Naples nightclub owned by one of the Esposito brothers.

Reina and Cannavaro allegedly obtained free tickets for Napoli games for two of the brothers, with reports of an "exchange of favours".

FIGC prosecutors will also question representatives of three clubs, Napoli, Sassuolo and Palermo.

Three Napoli employees including team manager Paolo De Matteis and former head of ticketing Luigi Cassano must also appear before the FIGC hearing.

Cannavaro, 36, retired last December and joined his brother, 2006 World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, on the coaching staff at Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande.

Reina -- who was on Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning team and is a two-time European champion from 2008 and 2012 -- first joined Napoli in 2013 on loan from Liverpool.

He moved to Bayern Munich the following year before returning to Naples in 2015.

During his club career he won the UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup with Liverpool, a Bundesliga title with Bayern and the Italian Cup in 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold