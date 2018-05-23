Home Sport Football

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui extends contract to 2020

It is a clear sign of confidence from the Spanish federation in the 51-year-old former goalkeeper as he goes into his first major tournament in charge of the side.

Published: 23rd May 2018 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui | AP

By AFP

MADRID: Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has extended his contract until 2020 in a pre-World Cup boost for one of the tournament favourites.

"We are going to sign a contract for two additional years," said the president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales.

It is a clear sign of confidence from the Spanish federation in the 51-year-old former goalkeeper as he goes into his first major tournament in charge of the side.

"It was very simple because we have immense admiration and respect for Julen and all his team," added Rubiales.

"He is the best person to lead the national team."

The new deal takes Lopetegui through to the next European Championships, which will be held across the continent in 2020.

The contract renewal comes a day after Lopetegui announced his 23-man squad for the World Cup.

Lopetegui was appointed to the role in the wake of Spain's poor showing at Euro 2016 in France, when they were eliminated in the last 16.

He succeeded Vicente del Bosque, who had overseen Spain's triumphs at the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 but had also been in charge for the disappointing group stage exit at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

La Roja cruised through qualifying for this year's World Cup in Russia, with nine wins and a draw in 10 games, scoring 36 goals and conceding three.

Indeed, Spain are still unbeaten under the Basque after 18 matches including friendlies.

Spain will face Portugal, Iran and Morocco in Group B at the World Cup, beginning their campaign against their Iberian neighbours in Sochi on June 15.

Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata was a notable omission from the squad named on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold