Home Sport Football

Toni Kroos wary of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool after Bayern misery against Dortmund

Toni Kroos has warned his Real Madrid team-mates they are in for a rough ride against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Published: 23rd May 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos (File | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Toni Kroos has warned his Real Madrid team-mates they are in for a rough ride against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Kroos knows better than most what it means to face an opponent coached by Klopp, having gone up against Borussia Dortmund seven times during his time at Bayern Munich. 

The midfielder won only one of those meetings and while Real did beat Liverpool twice in the Champions League in 2014, Kroos is expecting another draining encounter this weekend.

"My experience of him is it is always tough to play his teams," Kroos said on Tuesday. 

"When we played against his team, it was difficult. We always had a lot of problems against Dortmund. Always. 

"That is what I expect on Saturday also. His teams are always aggressive, they press you a lot – for 90 minutes. They are highly motivated. 

"I expect a very tough game for us but with opportunities to win. I am sure it will be difficult but I am also sure it is going to be difficult for Liverpool." 

Klopp's record in cups, however, is less impressive, with the German reaching five finals as a manager and losing them all. 

"I hope his record doesn't change," Kroos said. "I didn't know that fact but to reach a final is difficult enough." 

Mohamed Salah could prove the key to a different outcome in Kiev as the Egyptian hopes to round off his sparkling season in style. 

Salah has scored 45 goals in 53 games this term and won England's Golden Boot award after hitting 32 goals, a new record for a 38-game campaign in the Premier League. 

"I have been very impressed by his numbers," Kroos said. "I have not seen him that much but also, he has scored in important games in the Champions League, for example in the semi-final. 

"So I think he is a very good player who could give us some difficult situations but we have to find a solution for him and the rest of the players. It is not only Salah." 

While Liverpool have made it to their first Champions League final since 2007, Real are chasing a fourth European triumph in five years and third in a row. 

"This is what you work for," Real captain Sergio Ramos said. "It is why you sacrifice and make all the effort.

"It is the reward for all the hours that you take away from your family and friends. 

"You want to reach an elite level because you have to give up many things and there is no better reward than the Champions League."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Toni Kroos Real Madrid Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Champions League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold