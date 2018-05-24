Home Sport Football

Bayer Leverkusen​ sign goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky​ from rivals Eintracht Frankfurt​

The 28-year-old Lukas Hradecky played for Eintracht Frankfurt since 2015 and has made an overall 101 league appearances.

Lukas Hradecky played for Eintracht Frankfurt since 2015 and has made an overall 101 league appearances. (File | AP)

By IANS

BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen have signed Lukas Hradecky from league rivals and German Cup winners Eintracht Frankfurt, both Bundesliga clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

Leverkusen have bolstered their goalkeeping position with the signing of Finland international Hradecky, who penned a five-year deal, stipulated until June 2023, reported Xinhua news agency.

"We are very happy to have strengthened ourselves with an outstanding goalkeeper. Lukas Hradecky is an excellent Bundesliga keeper with national and international experience.

"He has demonstrated his qualities in the German Cup victory," Leverkusen's sporting director Rudi Voeller said.

The 28-year-old has played for Eintracht Frankfurt since 2015 and has made an overall 101 league appearances. He is part of Finland's national team from whom he has 42 caps since 2010.

"This is an important step in my career. Bayer Leverkusen is one of the Bundesliga's figureheads. They play attacking football and are regulars in Europe. At this level, I would like to evolve. I am sure that we can achieve a lot with Leverkusen in the coming years," Hradecky said.

Bayer Leverkusen finished the 2017-2018 Bundesliga season at the fifth place in the standings. They have thus booked their berth in the UEFA Europa League for next season.

