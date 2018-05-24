Home Sport Football

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says Juergen Klopp's rousing speech inspired Champions League run

Liverpool are within touching distance of a sixth European crown and are looking to deny holders Real Madrid a 13th title.

Published: 24th May 2018 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson | AP

By Reuters

An inspiring speech by Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp in the aftermath of the Europa League final loss to Sevilla two years ago was the catalyst for this season's run to the Champions League title clash, captain Jordan Henderson has said.

Liverpool are within touching distance of a sixth European crown and are looking to deny holders Real Madrid a 13th title when the teams face off at Kiev's Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

"He looked at the bigger picture and the future and he felt as though it could be a big moment in our careers to learn from the experience," Henderson told British media.

"He had this vision that made me think in the future we'd get to another final. He wanted to use the experience of that final to keep us together and use it as a positive."

If we got to another final we'd be ready.

"At that moment I sensed that he could see that he was confident about getting to another final. I can't remember word-for-word but he had something about him that felt it was the start of something."

Liverpool have put 2016's 3-1 defeat by Sevilla in Basel well behind them and are firing on all cylinders in Europe's elite club competition in this campaign.

The Merseyside club have already plundered 40 goals in their march to the final and England international Henderson credited Klopp with re-energising the team.

"I think you can see how he has taken the team forward since then has been fantastic. I see how hungry the team are to be successful," Henderson added.

"I have spoken about the manager having a massive impact since he's come in, which he has. He is our leader and everyone looks up to him."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jordan Henderson Juergen Klopp Champions League Liverpool Real Madrid Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The film follows Mowgli (Rohan Chand), who is raised by a pack of wolves as he follows the rules of the jungle.
Andy Serkis and Benedict Cumberbatch talk about 'Mowgli'
Actor John Abraham (File | PTI)
Where in a film would you get a villain to be a satellite?: John Abraham
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day