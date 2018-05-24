Home Sport Football

Mohamed Salah tops Cristiano Ronaldo this season, says Liverpool great Ian Rush

The Egyptian forward goes into Saturday's showpiece against defending champions Real Madrid in Kiev needing an unlikely four goals to beat Rush's Liverpool goals record for a single season.

Published: 24th May 2018 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah (File photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Liverpool great Ian Rush says Mohamed Salah has outshone Champions League final opponent Cristiano Ronaldo during an incredible record-breaking season.

The Egyptian forward goes into Saturday's showpiece against defending champions Real Madrid in Kiev needing an unlikely four goals to beat Rush's Liverpool goals record for a single season.

Salah currently has 44 goals, three short of Rush's mark from the 1983/84 campaign, when Liverpool won the European Cup, First Division and League Cup treble.

"If he beats my record I would actually bow down to him," Rush, a Liverpool club ambassador, told Britain's Press Association. "To score four goals in a final would be an incredible achievement. 

"Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez were amazing in their first seasons at Liverpool.

"But I have to say Salah's been even better than them, not only his goals and assists but his all-round game. What I like about him is that he's such a humble guy -- if someone's in a better position he passes the ball."

Salah became the most expensive player in Liverpool history last year when he joined from Roma in an initial £37 million ($45 million) deal, although January signing Virgil van Dijk has since taken the record.

But the 25-year-old has proved a bargain, with 11 of his goals coming in the club's march to the Champions League final.

He won the golden boot with 32 goals, becoming the highest scorer in a 38-game Premier League season.

And Rush has echoed those who believe Salah should be crowned world player of the year if Liverpool become European champions.

"The two best players in the world over a long time, without doubt, are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi," Rush said. "But over the last season Salah has been the best player.

"He played a huge role in helping Egypt to the World Cup and what he's achieved at Liverpool has been amazing.

"If Liverpool win the Champions League he deserves the best player award, 100 percent," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohamed Salah Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day