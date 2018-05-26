Home Sport Football

Ex-UEFA boss Michel Platini cleared over FIFA payment: Report

Platini was banned from any footballing activities for eight years in 2015, later reduced to four after Swiss authorities investigated a payment made by FIFA to Platini in 2011.

Published: 26th May 2018 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Former UEFA president Michel Platini (File|AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Former UEFA president Michel Platini, who was banned from football activities over a two million Swiss francs (1.8 million euros, $2 million) payment from FIFA, has been cleared by a Swiss prosecutor, French daily Le monde reported on Friday.

Le Monde base their report on a letter dated May 24 by Cedric Remund, a Swiss state prosecutor, and sent to Platini's lawyer, Vincent Solari.  

"We confirm that this procedure will no longer pursue your client," the prosecutor wrote to Solari.

"We can also confirm that your client will not be incriminated in the present procedure," an extract of the letter said.

Platini was banned from any footballing activities for eight years in 2015, later reduced to four after Swiss authorities investigated a payment made by FIFA to Platini in 2011.

Solari insisted Platini was innocent.

"It's a double affirmation, he's clearly innocent. There are insufficient charges against him," Solari told Le Monde.

The former France and Juventus legend had his initial eight-year FIFA ban reduced by two years by judges from the European Court of Human Rights.

But although it was reduced again by two years following an appeal to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the 62-year-old maintains the ruling -- which prevents him from working in football until October 2019 -- is unfair.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch