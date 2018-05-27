Home Sport Football

Cristiano Ronaldo casts doubt over Real Madrid future after winning his fourth Champions League with Spanish giants

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP

By AFP

KIEV: Five-time world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo suggested his time at Real Madrid could be at an end just moments after winning his fourth Champions League in five years with the Spanish giants.

Ronaldo, 33, has now won five European Cups in all, but Gareth Bale was the hero for Real in Kiev with two goals in a 3-1 win over Liverpool.

"I am going to enjoy this moment and in the next few days I will give an answer to the fans, who have always been at my side," Ronaldo told BeIN Sports Spain.

"It was very nice to be at Real Madrid. In the next few days I will speak.

"I am going to enjoy this with my team-mates and in the next few days I'll give an answer."

Ronaldo ended as the Champions League's top scorer for a sixth straight season as Real became the first side in 42 years to win three consecutive European Cups.

"We made history. That's the important thing," he added. "The future of a player isn't important."

