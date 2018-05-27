Home Sport Football

Mohamed Salah could still play for Egypt in FIFA World Cup 2018

The injury occurred when Salah got tangled up with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos in the 25th minute of the Champions League Final at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev.

Published: 27th May 2018 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah leaves after injuring himself during the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP

By IANS

CAIRO: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who suffered a shoulder injury during the Champions League Final in Kiev, could still recover in time to play for Egypt in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Egypt's national team doctor Mohamed Abu al Ela said.

The possibility that he could recover in time was announced on Twitter by the Egyptian Soccer Federation and Egypt's national team, based on information that the team's doctor obtained from Liverpool's physicians, who carried out an X-ray on Salah's shoulder, reports Efe.

"The result was that the player suffered ligament damage in his shoulder," the Egyptian doctor said on Saturday, adding that he was "optimistic regarding the possibility that Salah play with the national team in the World Cup."

The injury occurred when Salah, who scored 44 goals across all competitions for Liverpool during the season, got tangled up with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos in the 25th minute of the Champions League Final at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev.

The Egyptian forward was obviously in severe pain after his left shoulder slammed hard into the turf.

About five minutes later, Salah left the field in tears after being forced to exit the biggest game of his career.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah injury Champions League Final FIFA World Cup 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale