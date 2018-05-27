Home Sport Football

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane lauds 'crazy' third consecutive Champions League title

Zidane, 45, became the first coach to win the Champions Leagues in three consecutive seasons, having only taken charge of the team in his first senior management role in January 2016.

Real Madrid's Isco hugs coach Zinedine Zidane, right, after winning the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP

By AFP

KIEV: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said his side's third successive Champions League title was "something crazy" after the Spanish giants defeated Liverpool 3-1 in Saturday's final in Kiev.

Gareth Bale scored two goals as a second-half substitute, including an outrageous overhead scissor kick, after Sadio Mane had cancelled out Karim Benzema's opener.

"Tonight is certainly a historic moment," Zidane told BeIn Sports. "To win three times in a row... It's something crazy to experience that. Even if we believe it, we think about it when we work hard. 

"With a team like this, we can go far but to win three of them, it's something crazy.

"You have to make the most of it, and think about what the players have done together."

Zidane, 45, became the first coach to win the Champions Leagues in three consecutive seasons, having only taken charge of the team in his first senior management role in January 2016.

