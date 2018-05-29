Home Sport Football

AS Roma confirms signing of Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Ante Coric until 2023

Coric made his senior debut for Dinamo in 2014, and went on to win four Croatian League titles and three Croatian Cup trophies there.

Published: 29th May 2018 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Croatian midfielder Ante Coric has signed a contract with AS Roma until 2023. (Photo | AS Roma Twitter)

By IANS

ROMA: Italian football club Roma on Monday announced the signing of Croatian midfielder Ante Coric for five years.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Roma from Dinamo Zagreb for $6.9 million, reports Efe.

"I am very pleased to be at Roma, one of the biggest European clubs," the Croatia international said, according to Roma's official web site.

Coric made his senior debut for Dinamo in 2014, and went on to win four Croatian League titles and three Croatian Cup trophies there.

"I have given everything to reach this level, and I cannot wait for the chance to start showing what I am capable of," he added.

The Croatian midfielder, who appeared in both the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League with Dinamo, has played four international matches with his national team.

Roma Sports director Ramon "Monchi" Rodriguez Verdejo welcomed Coric's arrival, noting that the midfielder is one of the "emerging talents" of European football.

"I hope that, with hard work from the player and the guidance of the coach, that talent can develop even further - and we can enjoy its quality for a long time," Monchi added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Roma Ante Coric Dinamo Zagreb AS Roma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao