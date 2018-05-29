AS Roma confirms signing of Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Ante Coric until 2023

By IANS

ROMA: Italian football club Roma on Monday announced the signing of Croatian midfielder Ante Coric for five years.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Roma from Dinamo Zagreb for $6.9 million, reports Efe.

"I am very pleased to be at Roma, one of the biggest European clubs," the Croatia international said, according to Roma's official web site.

Coric made his senior debut for Dinamo in 2014, and went on to win four Croatian League titles and three Croatian Cup trophies there.

"I have given everything to reach this level, and I cannot wait for the chance to start showing what I am capable of," he added.

The Croatian midfielder, who appeared in both the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League with Dinamo, has played four international matches with his national team.

Roma Sports director Ramon "Monchi" Rodriguez Verdejo welcomed Coric's arrival, noting that the midfielder is one of the "emerging talents" of European football.

"I hope that, with hard work from the player and the guidance of the coach, that talent can develop even further - and we can enjoy its quality for a long time," Monchi added.