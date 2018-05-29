Home Sport Football

Former Cristiano Ronaldo interpreter Francisco Filho plots shock Mauritius win

Francisco Filho coached Mauritius to a shock 1-0 Cosafa Cup win over Malawi in South Africa Monday.

Published: 29th May 2018 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo (File | AP)

By AFP

POLOKWANE: Francisco Filho, who interpreted for Cristiano Ronaldo when he joined Manchester United, coached Mauritius to a shock 1-0 Cosafa Cup win over Malawi in South Africa Monday.

Damien Balisson completed a sweeping counterattack with a sweetly-struck 16th-minute winner on the second day of group play in the annual southern Africa championship. 

Brazilian Filho, a greying 77-year-old with a constant shy smile, interpreted for Ronaldo when the Portuguese moved to Old Trafford 15 years ago.

Filho was a youth coach at Manchester United, working with managerial legend Alex Ferguson when the club dominated English football.

He later retired only to be persuaded to take over struggling Mauritius, who are ranked 161 in the world, 42 places below Malawi.

A mixture of disciplined defending by Mauritius and a couple of woeful close-range misses from Malawi in northern city Polokwane contributed to the unexpected outcome.

Earlier, Botswana took a fifth-minute lead from a penalty en route to a 2-1 victory over three-time champions Angola in the first match of a double-header.

Kabelo Seakanyeng converted the spot kick after he was fouled by the Angolan goalkeeper, who had to pick the ball out of the net again in the final minute of the opening half.

A brilliant pass picked out Onkabetse Makgantai and he darted through the middle before lobbing the ball into the net.

Joao 'Caporal' Manha cut the deficit on 58 minutes, but Botswana held on for a win that put them top of the table on goals scored from Mauritius.   

On Tuesday, the second round of Group A fixtures will be held with Comoros facing Mozambique followed by leaders Madagascar against the Seychelles.

The two group winners will join defending champions Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland and Zambia in the quarter-finals this weekend.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Mauritius vs Malawi Cosafa Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Autorickshaw driver's daughter scores 98 percentile in GSEB SSC exams
IIT Delhi moves court for naming Metro Station FIITJEE-IIT
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao