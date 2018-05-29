Home Sport Football

Lyon in no hurry to sell possible Liverpool target Nabil Fekir

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas on Monday said there is no urgency at all in completing any deal.

Lyon striker Nabil Fekir (File | AP)

LYON: Rumours might be swirling about club captain Nabil Fekir leaving for Liverpool, but Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said Monday "there is no urgency at all" in completing any deal.

"I do not have a rendezvous with the Liverpool directors," Aulas said. "We are prefectly serene.

"We try always to go in the same direction as the players. We listen to them carefully," Aulas said. "We will certainly know more after the World Cup. But for now, he's a Lyon player."

Fekir is a 24-year-old Lyon-born forward who came through the club's youth system and is part of the France squad for the upcoming World Cup and for the warm-up game against Ireland on Monday night.

"We are hugely proud that a natural talent we developed is in the national squad and I will be at the match tonight when he will play for France," said Aulas. "If Nabil wishes to play in the Champions League at our Groupama Stadium next season, we will be delighted."

This season, Fekir scored 23 goals and had seven assists in 43 matches in all competitions and helped Lyon finish third in the French league. He has 10 France caps and one international goal.

