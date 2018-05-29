Home Sport Football

Sandesh Jhingan says Intercontinental Cup is good preparation for Asian Cup

He added that these matches will help the team get a clear understanding of its preparation for the Asian Cup.

Published: 29th May 2018 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Indian international Sandesh Jhingan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian football team defender Sandesh Jhingan says playing physical teams like Kenya in the upcoming Intercontinental Cup will help when the side competes in the Asian Cup next year.

Asked about India's prospect in the Intercontinental Cup, Jhingan said, "This is the first time India are playing Kenya and they are a different team, the way they play football and the way it is played in their continent is something new for us to experience.

"I know they are going to be physical, but it will be a good test for us."

ALSO READ: Pritam Kotal ​says Intercontinental Cup a good opportunity for players to gauge themselves​ 

The four-nation Intercontinental Cup is starting from June 2.

Jhingan said: "In the Asian Cup, we are going to get physical teams. Bahrain is a physical team, so is UAE. So now if we play teams like Kenya we will get to know our weaknesses and on what aspects we need to work on before the Asian Cup."

He added that these matches will help the team get a clear understanding of its preparation for the AFC Asian Cup.

"You don't want to go and play against teams that are not strong or not at the same level. You want to play against teams that always keep you on your toes because that's how you learn," he said.

"The friendly games are vital. Of course, the result is also important, but more important is to learn from them and you only learn when you play tough teams. To go into the Asian Cup in our best shape we have to play against tough teams," Jhingan said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian football team Sandesh Jhingan Intercontinental Cup AFC Asian Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao