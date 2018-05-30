Home Sport Football

India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu feels team in tough Asian Cup group 

India are clubbed in Group A along with Thailand, Bahrain and UAE in the AFC Asian Cup to be held in January next year in the UAE.

Published: 30th May 2018 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

India's national goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indian football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu today said that his side have been placed in a tough group in next year's Asian Cup and the players will have to give their best to make an impact in the tournament.

"We can't be complacent (and) we need to work hard. If we don't put in our hard work and if are best games don't come out, then it is difficult, because there are very good teams. Thailand, Bahrain are good teams and UAE being the home side will be a difficult side," Sandhu told reporters here.

India are clubbed in Group A along with Thailand, Bahrain and UAE in the AFC Asian Cup to be held in January next year in the UAE.

"UAE and Thailand, they missed the World Cup (qualification) by small margins, so it's a difficult group. We need to be at our best, because if we are not we have to blame ourselves," the custodian added.

Asked specifically if India would be aiming to be third best team or in the first two, Sandhu said, "We need to aim to be the best, but we can't take things for granted. We need to go as underdogs and play one game at a time, try to perform (in) one game at a time.

"Against Thailand (in the first match), we need to give our best and then take it from there, because after that you know what you are capable of," he said.

India will be playing in the Intercontinental Cup starting June 1 against New Zealand, Kenya and Chinese Taipei and Sandhu described all the three opponents as tough.

"It is a very good chance for us to start building for Asian Cup. We are lucky to have good opponents coming to India and giving us games. So we need to use this opportunity, and make sure that we perform and learn from this experience, because New Zealand, Kenya and Chinese Taipei are tough teams," he said.

Asked which areas the team needs improvements, Sandhu said, "You can't point out one specific area and you need to work on everything. We have been decent defensively."

"Conceding less goals is our aim to help out the team. I have to maintain good communication with my defence partners and that's what I do. My main coordination is with the centre-backs, because if I control them and tell them, they control the others."

Sandhu also praised goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh, who played in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, terming the youngster a good prospect.

"Being the first choice (goalkeeper) so far has been good for me. But I can't take my place for granted. And whoever the next one is, I hope he is better than me. I have high hopes from Dheeraj because he is a very good prospect and he can do a lot for this country," he signed off.

Forward Balwant Singh said he will try to give his best in the Intercontinental Cup. "I always try to score goals," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Asian Cup Indian football team AFC Asian Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners