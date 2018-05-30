Home Sport Football

Lionel Messi warms up for World Cup with hat-trick against Haiti

Messi scored a quickfire second-half double (58th and 68th minutes) to add to a first-half (17th minute) penalty, before setting up substitute Sergio Aguero.

Published: 30th May 2018 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Argentina's Manuel Lanzini(L), Giovanni Lo Celso(SL), and Angel Di Maria (R) congratulate teammate Lionel Messi after his hat trick during a friendly against Haiti. | AP

Argentina's Manuel Lanzini(L), Giovanni Lo Celso(SL), and Angel Di Maria (R) congratulate teammate Lionel Messi after his hat trick during a friendly against Haiti. | AP

By PTI

BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi warmed up for next month's FIFA World Cup with a hat-trick as he inspired Argentina to a morale-boosting 4-0 win over Haiti in a pre-tournament friendly here.

Messi scored a quickfire second-half double (58th and 68th minutes) to add to a first-half (17th minute) penalty, before setting up substitute Sergio Aguero (69th) as Jorge Sampaoli's side hammered the Caribbean minnows in their final phase of preparations for the showpiece event.

With this hat-trick, the FC Barcelona talisman took his international tally to 64 goals in 124 appearances.

The Albicelestes, who are two-time world champions, had struggled throughout the qualifying campaign but the thoroughly dominating display here should boost their confidence even though the win came against a side that has not qualified for the World Cup.

Haiti could not even register a shot at the goal in the whole match.

It was a night of celebration for another Barcelona star as Javier Mascherano joined Javier Zanetti as Argentina's most capped player with 143 international appearances.

"I have no doubt that we are going to grow, we have time, this team is going to take shape".

We have been working hard on the physical, I think we have a nice opportunity to try again, we are going to be very excited, as always," Messi said after the match.

Argentina play Iceland in Moscow in their first match of the World Cup on June 16.

Sampaoli was upbeat about his superstar No.10, saying, "Messi is training very well, he finished the Spanish tournament and two days later he was here, he looks very enthusiastic".

"Against Iceland we will have to take advantage of the domain, we need a high level of force in the World Cup."

In other friendly matches, Peru eased past Scotland 2-0 in Lima while Panama were held to a goal-less draw at home by Northern Ireland.

Peru were the dominant side over an inexperienced Scotland with goals either side of half-time.

Christian Cueva converted a spot-kick eight minutes before the break, while Jefferson Farfan added the second just after the resumption. There was a celebratory atmosphere in Panama City, but no goals for local fans to cheer.

Panama came closest to breaking the deadlock against Northern Ireland, but Edgar Joel Barcenas saw his first-half header come back off the crossbar.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lionel Messi FIFA world cup 2018 Russia World Cup Argentina football team International Friendlies Argentina vs Haiti Javier Mascherano

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners