Home Sport Football

Percy Tau named South African Footballer of the Season

Tau, who finished co-leading Premiership scorer with 11 goals, also lifted the South African Players' Player of the Season trophy.

Published: 30th May 2018 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa striker Percy Tau (Photo | South African Football Association Twitter)

By AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Percy Tau, who has reportedly been watched by French Ligue 1 club Monaco, was named South African Footballer of the Season in Johannesburg Tuesday.   
His success was anticipated with the slightly-built 23-year-old star consistently impressive when helping the Pretoria outfit win the 2017/2018 league title.

Apart from 2016/2017 Champions League semi-finalists Monaco, clubs from Denmark, Greece, Russia and several Middle East countries are interested in signing Tau, according to Sundowns sources.

Tau, who finished co-leading Premiership scorer with 11 goals, also lifted the South African Players' Player of the Season trophy.

Top-flight coaches chose the Footballer of the Season and Premiership footballers decided the Players' Player award, although they were prohibited from voting for a team-mate.

Media-shy Tau kept his acceptance speech short, thanking the other Sundowns players and coaches and telling his mother, who was at the ceremony in a plush hotel, not to cry.  

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was named Coach of the Season -- his reward for a second league title in three seasons.

Budding star Siphesihle Ndlovu of FA Cup runners-up Maritzburg United was named Young Player of the Season and also landed the Goal of the Season award for a superb curling shot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Monaco South African Football South African Footballer of Season Mamelodi Sundowns Percy Tau

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. (PTI Photo)
Emotional Rishi Kapoor reacts after watching Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju'
Being poor is no excuse for why you couldn't create a difference. D Prakash Rao sells tea at a small stall in Cuttack, Odisha like the hundreds of others who need to earn a livelihood. | ANI
Cuttack tea seller donates half of his earning to run school for slum kids
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners