Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has ankle surgery

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has played only three matches since the start of 2018 after suffering the ankle problem.

Published: 30th May 2018 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 08:53 AM

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks (File | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has had surgery on the ankle injury that ruled him out of the World Cup.

Before the injury, the 22-year-old was in contention for a place in England's World Cup squad, having made his international debut in a 1-0 win over Lithuania in October.

Winks last featured for Tottenham in their 6-1 FA Cup replay win over Rochdale in February.

But he now hopes to be fit for the new season following his operation.

Winks posted a picture of his left ankle on his Instagram account on Tuesday. "Op went well [and] ready to push on for pre-season," he wrote.

Despite his injury problems, Winks is regarded as a bright prospect for club and country and he was given a new five-year contract by Tottenham earlier this month.

