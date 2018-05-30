Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has ankle surgery

By AFP

LONDON: Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has had surgery on the ankle injury that ruled him out of the World Cup.

Winks has played only three matches since the start of 2018 after suffering the ankle problem.

Before the injury, the 22-year-old was in contention for a place in England's World Cup squad, having made his international debut in a 1-0 win over Lithuania in October.

Winks last featured for Tottenham in their 6-1 FA Cup replay win over Rochdale in February.

But he now hopes to be fit for the new season following his operation.

Winks posted a picture of his left ankle on his Instagram account on Tuesday. "Op went well [and] ready to push on for pre-season," he wrote.

Despite his injury problems, Winks is regarded as a bright prospect for club and country and he was given a new five-year contract by Tottenham earlier this month.