Home Sport Football

Zenit Saint Petersburg appoint Sergei Semak as replacement for Roberto Mancini

Sergei Semak has signed a two-year deal with Zenit Saint Petersburg that includes the option for a third season.

Published: 30th May 2018 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Zenit Saint Petersburg coach Sergei Semak (Photo | Zenit Saint Petersburg Twitter)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Zenit Saint Petersburg named former Russia midfielder Sergei Semak as the club's new manager on Tuesday following the departure of Roberto Mancini, who took over the Italy job earlier this month.

Semak, 42, has signed a two-year deal with Zenit that includes the option for a third season, the club said on its website.

The former CSKA Moscow, Paris Saint-Germain and Zenit player was the captain of a Russia side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2008 and earned 65 caps for his country.

Zenit and Mancini agreed to a mutual termination of the Italian's contract on May 13, just 12 months into a three-year deal.

Four-time Russian Premier League champions Zenit finished fifth in the table this season, the club's worst finish in a decade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sergei Semak Zenit Saint Petersburg Roberto Mancini Russian Premier League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. (PTI Photo)
Emotional Rishi Kapoor reacts after watching Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju'
Being poor is no excuse for why you couldn't create a difference. D Prakash Rao sells tea at a small stall in Cuttack, Odisha like the hundreds of others who need to earn a livelihood. | ANI
Cuttack tea seller donates half of his earning to run school for slum kids
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners