Real Madrid defender Marcelo ruled out until mid-November: Reports

MADRID: Real Madrid defender Marcelo has been ruled out until mid-November according to reports in the Spanish media on Wednesday.

He left the field towards the end of his club's 5-1 Clasico defeat to Barcelona on Sunday with a leg injury.

"He has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to his right hamstring," the club said without announcing how long he would be sidelined for.

Madrid newspaper AS say the wing-back will be missing for around three weeks.

Marcelo will miss Real's games against Melilla in the Spanish Cup on Wednesday, Saturday's league match against Real Valladolid, the Champions League tie at Viktoria Plzen next week and the trip to Celta Vigo in La Liga in 10 days time.

Marcelo joins a Real Madrid list of unavailable players including Dani Carvajal (rest), Jesus Vallejo, Mariano Diaz (both thigh injuries) and Raphael Varane (groin injury), leaving Real with a depleted defence for the next few games.

The injuries come as a blow to Real's interim head coach Santiago Solari, who was appointed on Tuesday following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui.

The Argentinian coach has only four first-team defenders available for the trip to Melilla in Sergio Ramos, Nacho Fernandez and youngsters Alvaro Odriozola and Regio Reguilon.