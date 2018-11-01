Home Sport Football

Real Madrid defender Marcelo ruled out until mid-November: Reports

Marcelo left the field towards the end of his club's 5-1 Clasico defeat to Barcelona on Sunday with a leg injury.

Published: 01st November 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid's Marcelo. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid defender Marcelo has been ruled out until mid-November according to reports in the Spanish media on Wednesday.

He left the field towards the end of his club's 5-1 Clasico defeat to Barcelona on Sunday with a leg injury.

"He has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to his right hamstring," the club said without announcing how long he would be sidelined for.

Madrid newspaper AS say the wing-back will be missing for around three weeks.

Marcelo will miss Real's games against Melilla in the Spanish Cup on Wednesday, Saturday's league match against Real Valladolid, the Champions League tie at Viktoria Plzen next week and the trip to Celta Vigo in La Liga in 10 days time. 

Marcelo joins a Real Madrid list of unavailable players including Dani Carvajal (rest), Jesus Vallejo, Mariano Diaz (both thigh injuries) and Raphael Varane (groin injury), leaving Real with a depleted defence for the next few games.

The injuries come as a blow to Real's interim head coach Santiago Solari, who was appointed on Tuesday following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui. 

The Argentinian coach has only four first-team defenders available for the trip to Melilla in Sergio Ramos, Nacho Fernandez and youngsters Alvaro Odriozola and Regio Reguilon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp